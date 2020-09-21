III Points Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Wu-Tang Clan, The Strokes and Three 6 Mafia

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The Miami-based III Points Festival was forced to postpone this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the fest is looking on to 2021 and has revealed part of the lineup. This fest is set to take place from April 30 to May 1 and is set to feature the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, The Strokes and Three 6 Mafia.

Other prominent artists on the lineup include indie rock/world music outfit Khruangbin, producer Kaytranada, experimental electronic producer Arca, electronic producer Washed Out, singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart, alternative R&B performer Moses Sumney, Romy of The XX and experimental electronic producer Yves Tumor. The lineup that has been revealed also has several names blocked out, including three headliner titles.

III POINTS MIAMI

APRIL 30 & MAY 1, 2021 🔮 Info at https://t.co/3S9Uq2nk5p pic.twitter.com/hW459KTlqv — III Points Festival (@iiiPoints) September 21, 2020

Several of these artists, such as Wu-Tang Clan, Three Six Mafia, The Strokes and Kaytranada, were featured on what was set to be this year’s lineup, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. Past performers include The xx, James Blake, Tyler, The Creator, Beach House, and Gorillaz.

The Wu-Tang Clan made an appearance at last year’s Desert Daze, where they were joined by Khruangbin. The group’s members Ghostface Killah and RZA teamed up on the song “On That Sht Again,” which brought a mix of Portishead with its cinematic strings and piano, on top of Ghostface’s hardcore delivery.

The Strokes released their first album in seven years The New Abnormal, which was accompanied by singles for “At The Door,” “Bad Decisions” and “Ode To The Mets.” DJ Paul and Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia, recently sued $uicideboy$ over uncleared samples fom 35 different songs, some of which, had similar titles.

