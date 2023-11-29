Rock En Seine Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, The Smile & More

Home News Roy Lott November 29th, 2023 - 9:31 PM

Persian music festival Rock En Seine has announced its 2024 lineup. The first night will be headlined by Måneskin, who will be supported by The Hives. Night two will see the Grammy-nominated Fred Again.. take the headline slot, with additional performances from Soulwax and Olivia Dean, who recently earned a Mercury Prize nomination with her album ‘Messy’.

Massive Attack will headline the third night with The Offspring, The Kills, Inhaler and Blonde Redhead also set to play. The fourth and final night of the event will be closed out by LCD Soundsystem. PJ Harvey, The Smile, Róisin Murphy and Zaho De Sagazan are also among those billed as having a set on August 25 with more artists are set to be announced at a later date.

The festival will be returning between August 22 – 25 at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. The general sale for the 2024 edition of the festival launches on Friday (December 1) at 11am GMT.

Måneskin recently joined Dolly Parton for a rock cover of her classic “Jolene.”

LCD Soundsystem are in the midst of New York residency at Terminal 5, where the band live debuted their song “One Touch” from their 2010 album This is Happening. They will then head down Queens, NY next week to play at the Knockdown Center.

