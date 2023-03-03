Hollywood Vampires Share Music Video for Cover of Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 3rd, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Hollywood Vampires, consisting of Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and rocker Alice Cooper, have released a new music video for their cover of “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” by Johnny Thunders. The cover was originally featured on Hollywood Vampires 2019 album Rise, featuring Perry on vocals. Check out the video below.

The music video, filmed completely in black and white, features behind the scenes and on stage clips of the trio performing the song. The group came together in 2015 and bonded over a shared love of their favorite songs and a desire to celebrate their “dead, drunk friends” by playing their songs.

The band released their first album, Hollywood Vampires, in 2015, an album full of covers. Their sophomore album, Rise, released in 2019, was produced by Tommy Henriksen and the band members themselves. The decision to make another album came easy to the trio, and the album ws hailed as one of the purest, most unapologetic and enjoyable rock and roll albums of 2019. Unlike their debut record, Rise consists mainly of original material, written by the band.

“We looked at each other and went, ‘Let’s do another album, but let’s make this one original.’ And just like that, Johnny was writing, Joe was writing, Tommy was writing, I was writing … and we just all kind of put it together while I was on tour. Tommy produced it, and the next thing you know, we had an album. The cool thing about it is that it doesn’t sound like an Alice album, it doesn’t sound like an Aerosmith album: It sounds like a Hollywood Vampires album,” shared Cooper regarding their second album.

Following the release of their second album, Hollywood Vampires went on a seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The trio were also voted the “best performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena. (Blabbermouth)