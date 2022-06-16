Alice Cooper Reveals He Wrote 30 Songs for His Two Upcoming Studio Albums

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 11:45 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Shock rocker Alice Cooper mentioned in an interview with Germany’s Rolling Stone how he is writing 30 songs and working on two new albums with producer Bob Ezrin.

“We couldn’t go touring for 18 months, so what’s a musician gonna do? Well, they’re going to write songs. Everybody has a studio in their house. So we were writing songs and doing demos. And at the end of this whole thing, I got in touch with Bob and said, ‘Here’s 30 songs.’ And we decided, ‘Okay, let’s do two albums.’ But the two albums are definitely two different angles of coming in to Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock; the other one is hard rock but it’s twisted. And that’s all I can say about it right now, because there’s a couple of really important things about both albums.” said Cooper

This past January Cooper’s guitarist Nita Strauss went on Detroit’s WRIF radio station and mentioned how herself and the rest of the band had to record a lot of music for the upcoming albums.

“The band did also have a huge part in the writing this time, which is the first time that’s happened in the eight years that I’ve been in the band,” she said. “So it was really, really fun — really exciting for us to get to work with a legend like Bob Ezrin. [It was] a huge, huge honor to be in the studio with him and Alice creating what we hope will be some more Alice Cooper music to just add to his legacy.” said Strauss