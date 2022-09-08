Alice Cooper & Kane Roberts Perform First Show Together In Nearly Three And A Half Decades

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 11:10 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Alice Cooper has reunited with Kane Roberts to play their first show together since 1988. The performance took place at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 7. Roberts rejoined Cooper’s touring band after former guitarist Nita Strauss departed from the band back in July.

Strauss departed Cooper’s band days after their tour ended, joining Demi Lovato’s backing band for a live TV debut of “Substance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live days later. She recently revealed that she is not ruling out a return to Cooper’s band sometime in the future. In late August, she released her first solo single “Summer Storm.” The new single marks Strauss’s first solo work since October 2021 when she collaborated with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on their track “Dead Inside.”

Alice Cooper and his band just began their fall trek this week, their next scheduled performance is September 9 in Alton, Virginia at the Blue Ridge Rock music festival. They will go on to play a single Canadian show in Windsor, Ontario on September 11 before returning to the U.S. From there, they will perform in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada and Oklahoma. They will close out their tour with a show in Dallas, Texas on October 29 at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Alice Cooper Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/9 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum At Cesar’s

9/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

9/14 – Binghamton, NY @ Visions Arena

9/16 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theater

9/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

9/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/20 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium

9/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Hall

9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

9/27 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

9/28 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

9/30 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater

10/1 – Springfield, IL @ Bank Of Springfield Center

10/4 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center

10/6 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

10/7 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

10/8 – Henderson, NV @ The Dollar Loan Center

10/28 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

