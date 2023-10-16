Tim Armstrong & Jesse Michaels Play Operation Ivy’s “Take Warning” At Terry Hall Tribute Show

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

According to nme.com, on October 14 in Los Angeles Operation Ivy‘s Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels performed “Take Warning” at Terry Hall‘s Tribute Show.

The event was for The Specials‘s lead vocalist Hall, who died last year at the age of 63 years old. During the show Armstrong and Micheals reunited on stage where they were backed by members of The Specials to play the song ‘Take Warning’ from their 1989 LP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kmoe77

“So this just happened… Tonight was the greatest night of my life, and I’ve had many epic freaking nights. I’ve waited my whole life to see these guys play an Op Ivy song and it was everything I’d always hoped it would be. Thank you beyond gratitude to @musackrocks for making my dream come true. (And this was only one of the surreal performances I was blessed enough to witness tonight!!!!)”