Tom Morello’s Condemnation of Harm To All Children After Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Photo of Palestinians

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Rage Against the Machine guitarist, Tom Morello, expresses condemnation of harm to any child after Jamie Lee Curtis shared a controversial post to Instagram.

I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned. https://t.co/JQvD2Eo2tq — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 10, 2023

According to NME, the Oscar winning actress posted a photo of Gaza following the recent terrorist attacks in Israel. The image pictured children looking up to the sky as missiles passed by with the caption, “Terror from the skies,” followed by an Israeli flag.

While Curtis aimed to show her support for Israel, the mixup surfaced lots of backlash, given that the image was in fact located in Gaza. One viewer commented, “just to clarify, this picture is from Gaza, the children looking up at the rockets are Palestinian.”

An angrier Instagram user commented, "That's Arabic in the back there, look at the store signs. If that was in Israel it would be Hebrew," According to Times of India.

Curtis has since deleted the photo off of her Instagram account. However, this act gave people the impression that she solely cares for Israeli children, not Palestinians. In response Morello shared to Twitter, “…the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned.”