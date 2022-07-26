The Linda Lindas Share Spectacular Cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite”

Los Angeles-based punk band The Linda Lindas have released a spectacular cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite” fresh off of the release of their hit debut album Growing Up. The Linda’s version of the song carries an upbeat tone with a phenomenal drumline and harmonies from the band. The cover is powerful and brings an amazing new sound to the Go-Go’s song.

The original version of the song is very popish and feels like a song you dance to at a friend’s wedding, meanwhile The Linda Linda’s version has tremendous energy that makes you want to get up out of your seat and dance no matter where you are. Lucia de la Garza’s guitar gives the cover a massive upgrade and adds enormous character to the song.

Talking about the cover the band said, “The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone else. And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing ‘Tonite.’ We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and ‘Tonite’ is as fun to play as it is empowering––especially the part where we all sing together. ‘We rule the streets tonite until the morning light’ and so should our fans. Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes.”

The Lindas begin their upcoming tour tonight in Philadelphia, Pa, and will continue through October at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

TOUR DATES:

Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore !

Jul 27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

Aug 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Aug 20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

Aug 21 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

Sep 18 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sep 29 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto

Oct 1 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #

Oct 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

Oct 22, 23 & 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival