RIP: Terry Hall of The Specials Dies At 63

Terry Hall, the lead singer of the band The Specials, passed away on December 18th at the age of 63. The Specials announced the passing of Hall on social media platforms citing the cause as ‘a brief illness’. Terry Hall’s legacy will be survived by his wife Lindy Heyman, a British filmmaker, and his two children, Felix and Leo Hall.

Most notable from his English ska band The Specials, The late musician’s career placed him in many bands throughout his time. As well as The Specials, Hall is credited with the creation of the 1980s bands ‘Fun Boy Three’ (1981) and ‘The Colourfield’ (1984). Terry Hall would also find himself going solo in the 1990s.

The most famous of Hall’s musical collaborations, The Specials gained notoriety in England in the late 1970s and into the early 1980s. Terry Hall acted as the band’s second singer shortly after the band’s creation. The Specials are responsible for the creation of nine studio albums along with several singles. Of these albums, the song ” Ghost Town” which would remain number 1 on the UK charts for three weeks in 1981. The Specials would reform with Hall after decades-long hiatus (although the band would reform without Hall briefly in the 1990s) for a tour in 2008. This tour would lead to the invention of new music including the studio album “Encore” in 2018.

Terry Hall will be dearly missed by friends, family, and fans.

