L7 Shares Humorous New Music Video For “Cooler Than Mars”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

L7 have released their brand new single “Cooler Than Mars” today alongside an official video. The track, available both digitally and as a limited edition 1000-run flexi disc, features the rock band’s singular brand of socio-political commentary and humor. It tackles the seemingly never-ending disastrous weather events throughout the world and calls for leadership, focus and action.

In the press release band member Donita Sparks shares her thoughts about the latest tune.

“The song was inspired by the ongoing catastrophic news of climate change, and the strange passions of billionaire space cowboys to explore and exploit the outer limits of our stratosphere. Seems to me such obsessions and resources should be totally focused on healing The Big Blue Marble. I feel like there is nothing “out there” that is as mind-blowing as the biodiversity of what we have here on Earth. Because we’re cooler than Mars, damnit.”

L7 will kick off the IN YOUR SPACE US Tour on September 14, which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling, IN YOUR FACE night of rock & roll.

In addition to featuring collectible specialty artwork of the band members, the 4 pack will be the song’s only physical release and will be included in a very limited 20 capacity/show L7 Experience VIP tour package, which also includes the Official L7 Fan Club subscription, VIP access to soundcheck for one full song, photo op, early re entry and early access to merch.