Fishbone and GZA Announce Fall 2023 Coheadlining Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Fishbone and artist GZA have announced they will be teaming up this on Fall for Truth and Swords Tour, which will be hitting East Coast cities in November with artist Beau Young Prince as the opening act.

Everything will kick off in Austin, before the tour stops in Irving, Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond, Boston, Montclair, Detroit, Louisville, New York and other cities. Tickets for all dates are on pre sale now and tickets for the general public go on sale August 4 10a.m. local time through ticketmaster.com.

Also Fishbone have added a show at Manhattan’s Palladium Times Square on September 13 with Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra and before that the band will be opening for George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic at Montclair, New Jersey’s Wellmont Theater.

After touring with Fishbone, GZA will perform at The Apollo with Curren$y, Brasstracks and Ace Clark. The artist also has dates with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Truth and Swords Tour Dates

11/6 – Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD w/ GZA

11/8 – Underground – Charlotte, NC w/ GZA

11/9 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC w/ GZA

11/10 – Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH w/ GZA

11/12 – House of Blues – Cleveland w/ GZA

11/13 – Jergels – Pittsburgh w/ GZA

11/15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT w/ GZA

11/17 – Palladium – Worcester, MA w/ GZA

11/18 – White Eagle Hall – Jersey City w/ GZA

11/19 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY w/ GZA