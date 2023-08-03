Fishbone and GZA Announce Fall 2023 Coheadlining Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Fishbone and artist GZA have announced they will be teaming up this on Fall for Truth and Swords Tour, which will be hitting East Coast cities in November with artist Beau Young Prince as the opening act.
Everything will kick off in Austin, before the tour stops in Irving, Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond, Boston, Montclair, Detroit, Louisville, New York and other cities. Tickets for all dates are on pre sale now and tickets for the general public go on sale August 4 10a.m. local time through ticketmaster.com.
Also Fishbone have added a show at Manhattan’s Palladium Times Square on September 13 with Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra and before that the band will be opening for George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic at Montclair, New Jersey’s Wellmont Theater.
After touring with Fishbone, GZA will perform at The Apollo with Curren$y, Brasstracks and Ace Clark. The artist also has dates with the Wu-Tang Clan.
Truth and Swords Tour Dates
11/6 – Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD w/ GZA
11/8 – Underground – Charlotte, NC w/ GZA
11/9 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC w/ GZA
11/10 – Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH w/ GZA
11/12 – House of Blues – Cleveland w/ GZA
11/13 – Jergels – Pittsburgh w/ GZA
11/15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT w/ GZA
11/17 – Palladium – Worcester, MA w/ GZA
11/18 – White Eagle Hall – Jersey City w/ GZA
11/19 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY w/ GZA
Photo Credit: Boston Schulz