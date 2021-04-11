Operation Ivy Share Enthusiastic Rare Track “Hangin’ Out” To Benefit 924 Gilman

Home News Kyle Cravens April 11th, 2021 - 6:26 PM

As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, American punk band Operation Ivy’s “Hangin’ Out,” which was recorded during the preliminary sessions for their 1989 album Energy, has been officially remastered and released for the time as part of a special reprint of the 1988 compilation album The Thing That Ate Floyd. The track features crunchy chords and an electric energy, and made its debut on Bandcamp, which can be heard below.

Although it was given a CD reissue in 2002, the vinyl format for The Thing That Ate Floyd has been out of print for a while. It’s now getting a remastered vinyl reissue on May 7 via Lavasocks Records. There will be four variants available (orange, pink, blue, and yellow/clear splatter). You can pre-order physical copies from the Lavasocks webstore and digital copies from Bandcamp, and all profits will benefit 924 Gilman.

<a href="https://lavasocksrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-thing-that-ate-floyd">The Thing That Ate Floyd by Operation Ivy</a>

Lookout! Records first released The Thing That Ate Floyd to capsulate and document the fervid energy around the late 80s alternative scene. The essential project is especially imperative to the 924 Gilman scene, with tracks by Operation Ivy, The Mr. T Experience, Neurosis, Crimpshrine, The Lookouts, Bitch Fight, Kamala & the Karnivores, No Use For A Name, Cringer, Isocrasy, Sweet Baby, Stikky, Sewer Trout, Plaid Retina, Nuisance, Steelpole Bathtub, Capitol Punishment, and more.

924 Gilman of simply “Gilman”, officially known as the Alternative Music Foundation, opened in 1986 in Berkeley, California and has since acted as a springboard for the 90s punk revival scene, the impact of which has continued to resonate throughout the last 30 years of punk history and beyond.

Alex Botkin from Lavasocks Records, who’s also on the fundraising board for 924 Gilman, says, “I’ve been involved with 924 Gilman in many ways for the last decade or so. Performer, trash collector, booker, fundraising, and everything in between. For the past few years, my life has been pretty entangled with Lookout and the East Bay punk scene ever since booking the Lookouting shows in 2017. Without the ability to hold events for the last year, 924 Gilman has been reliant on donations and grants to make sure we can open once we’re on the other side of this. The Thing That Ate Floyd represents the diversity and uniqueness of the early days of Lookout and Gilman, so what better way to celebrate both than reissuing it and having all the profits go to the club!”