Veeps Launching All Access Subscription Streaming Service Featuring Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels & More

Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 11:54 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to brooklynvegan.com, the streaming service Veeps has announced their new subscription service Veeps All Access will give subscribers unlimited access to live shows, on demand content, artist exclusives and more.

The streaming platform’s library includes music from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, Alanis Morissette, Grateful Dead, J Balvin, The Killers, Metallica, Muse, Norah Jones, Rage Against the Machine, The Rolling Stones, Sheryl Crow, Slipknot, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Who, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie‘s sold out AZ Financial Theater show premieres today at 11 p.m. ET.

New streams will be added weekly and coming up over the next couple of months are streams from Run The Jewels, Chappell Roan, Metric, Frank Turner, Flatbush Zombies, Kiana Ledé, and more.

Also debuting are Veeps’s first two original series Sidehustles and podcast turned talk show Artist Friendly, which Brandon Boyd of Incubus appears on the first video episode.

In the following statement co-founder and CEO Joel Madden gives further details about Veeps All Access.

“We started Veeps for artists and their fans. For the people that love music and the ones that create it. As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a model that wasn’t limited to pay-per-view.”

Madden adds: “An all-in music service like All Access is breaking new ground and we’re committed to setting a standard that is accessible for fans, compensates artists fairly, and continues to deliver the high-quality shows that we’ve become known for. All Access is the next iteration of Veeps as we head towards a future where every concert will be streamed.”

