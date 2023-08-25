The Town Festival Announces Yeah Yeah Yeahs As Replacements As Queens Of The Stone Age Drop From Lineup Due To Medical Reasons

Home News Parker Beatty August 25th, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Photo Credit – Jenna Houchin

Iconic rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs are to replace Queens of the Stone Age at The Town Festival in São Paulo, Brazil for the festival’s upcoming September 9 lineup.

In a post to their X account, Queens of the Stone Age said: “Following doctor’s advice, QOTSA regret to announce we are no longer able to travel to Brazil to perform at The Town. We apologize for any inconvenience we caused and look forward to coming back to Brazil in 2024.”

Representatives from The Town also took X to issue a statement, saying “The band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will take to the Skyline on September 9th to make history along with Foo Fighters, Garbage and Pitty. The line-up update arrives because, due to medical recommendations, the band Queens of The Stone Age will not be able to travel to Brazil.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently enjoyed a headline performance at Just Like Heaven back in May, playing as part of a stacked lineup alongside MGMT, Peaches, and Azealia Banks.