Bob Dylan Announces New Live Album Shadow Kingdom and New Film for June 2023 Release and Shares Song “Watching The River Flow”

Today Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have announced they will be releasing Bob Dylan‘s Shadow Kingdom for the first time as an audio album on Friday, June 2 and the full length “Shadow Kingdom ” feature film will be available for download and rental on Tuesday, June 6.

In light of the happy news, Dylan has shared the song “Watching the River Flow,” which features Dylan’s dynamic talent as a musician. While listening, the singer’s guitar skills shines brightly due to how each guitar riff brings the heavy sensation of blues music. As for Dylan’s vocal performance, his voice is just as amazing because people can feel how passionate and serious the artist is with his music.

Shadow Kingdom presents Dylan performing revelatory 21 century versions of songs from his storied back catalog including fan favorites such as “Forever Young,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” “Queen Jane Approximately” and “The Wicked Messenger.”

Originally reinterpreted for an exclusive streaming film event, which aired in July 2021, Shadow Kingdom will now be available on vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms for the first time. The album’s setlist includes 13 original songs handpicked by Dylan for his Shadow Kingdom performance plus the closing instrumental “Sierra’s Theme.“

Shadow Kingdom Tracklist