Goodnight, Texas Shares Thrilling New Single “Runaways” Featuring Kirk Hammett of Metallica

September 24th, 2023

Goodnight Texas recently released a new single called “Runaways” and besides the killer sound of this amazing song one of the coolest things about it is that Kirk Hammett from Metallica is on the track too!

Blabbermouth states, “GOODNIGHT, TEXAS has a new single, ‘Runaways’, dropping later this month, but instead of the thought-provoking, earthy blend of folk rock they’re known for, the two singer-songwriters, Patrick Dyer Wolf and Avi Vinocur, have instead created a beast of a hard-rock song. Indelible riffs, thundering rhythms and a positively scorching lead guitar, from none other than metal giant and METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, prove that this band is not afraid to push their own musical boundaries.”

In the same article it’s stated, “‘This is the hardest we’ve ever rocked on a recording,’ Patrick explains of the new single. ‘That’s thanks in no small part to an actual and absolute vintage Kirk Hammett wah solo on his legendary Greeny guitar, about which I am self-pinching daily. The main riff of the song had been lurking in my drafts like a caged animal since our last album, and at some point in the past year we decided it was time to set it free.’”

“Runaways” has so much to it in such a simple format. It’s truly an incredible song. Starting with a classic rock-sounding guitar that is crunchy and sets the mood this song is one everyone can enjoy. Make sure to listen to this amazing new song below, you won’t regret it!