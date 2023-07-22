The Gaslight Anthem Shares Melancholic New Song “History Books” (Featuring Bruce Springsteen) and Announce New Album

Home News Zach Monteiro July 22nd, 2023 - 11:21 AM

The Gaslight Anthem has recently released their newest song “History Books” featuring Bruce Springsteen. The band had also announced their first new album (which goes by the same name, History Books); their first new studio release in nearly a decade. All of this follows the band’s reunification last year.

The song itself features the band’s frontman, Brian Fallon, dueting with Bruce Springsteen throughout the heavy-hearted track. The hard-hitting bass also adds on to the song’s message of letting go of what doesn’t serve you as it once did. The song’s accompanying video also alludes to this message, as it showcases several women departing from their original places, whether by walking or driving away.

“When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded.” Brian Fallon said when asked about his band’s newest song. “It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero’s voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.

The Gaslight Anthem’s upcoming album History Books will feature both the song “History Books” and “Positive Charge” which they had released earlier this year, and was their first new song since the band reunited. When asked about the upcoming album, Fallon said “None of us wanted to make a very somber or serious record showing how much we’ve returned… but the overall mood was a feeling of excitement to be back together and making music that means something to us.”

The Gaslight Anthem’s sixth studio album History Books is slated to release on October 27th. Pre-orders can be found here. The band will also begin touring the US with their first stop being on July 29th in Richmond, Virginia at Brown’s Island. The full list of tour dates can be found below, and tickets to their performances can be found here.

History Books Tracklist:

Spider Bites History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen) Autumn Positive Charge Michigan, 1975 Little Fires The Weatherman Empires I Live In The Room Above Her A Lifetime Of Preludes

The Gaslight Anthem Tour Dates:

JULY

29 – Richmond, VA – Over The James *

AUGUST

12 – Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

14 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest *

19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 – Columbus, OH – Bluestone

23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

27 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

30 – La Vista, NE – Astro Theater

OCTOBER

2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

5 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

7 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise

8 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

Check out our previous articles on The Gaslight Anthem below: