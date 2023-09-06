The Rolling Stones Officially Announce New Album Hackney Diamonds For October 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “Angry”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 6th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

The band, The Rolling Stones, have announced their forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. The album is to be released next month, October 20th, 2023. The album would provide fans with a tracklist of 11 newly-released songs. Information pertaining to the tracklist has yet to be released.

However, the recording of these songs is set in various recording studios, such as the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, and the Metropolis Studios in New York City.

The release of Hackney Diamonds is also the band’s first collaboration with Andrew Watt. Watt is a 2021 Grammy Award producer whose works are associated with other famous pop artists.

Their song, “Angry,” which will be featured in the band’s new album, has been released just today, Wednesday, September 6. The song’s music video has since been released on YouTube. The said music video is also directed by Francois Rousselet.

