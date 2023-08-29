Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 10:59 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, an alleged sexual assault investigation into alleged actions by Rammstein’s frontman Till Lindemann has been allegedly dropped by German prosecutors due to a alleged lack of evidence and testimony.

The alleged investigation started back in June following alleged social media posts by a female fan who allegedly accused Lindemann of allegedly drugging her at a pre-show VIP party in Lithuania before allegedly approaching her to have alleged sex during an intermission during Rammstein’s performance.

The alleged posts allegedly led to some fans allegedly calling out Rammstein’s “Row 0” VIP experience as a alleged means for Lindemann to allegedly encounter and allegedly recruit female fans for alleged sex.

According to The Guardian, German have allegedly prosecutors dropped the alleged investigations, which allegedly “did not provide any evidence.” Also reports have allegedly stated that the alleged victim’s claims were allegedly too vague and allegedly went unsubstantiated by law enforcement due allegedly to an alleged lack of direct testimony from the alleged accuser.

Lindemann’s lawyers have stated that “the rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences.”

The alleged victim in question, Shelby Lynn, went on Twitter two days after Lithuania show in May to allegedly describe the alleged incident by allegedly claiming that her drink was allegedly spiked during a pre-show party at Vingis Park in Vilnius.

Lynn also allegedly detailed an alleged encounter with Lindemann in an alleged room below the stage during the intermission of the concert, where the lady allegedly refused to have alleged sex with Lindemann, which allegedly angered the frontman.

At that time Rammstein stated: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.”

German prosecutors were quick to launch an alleged investigation after Lynn’s allege posts went viral, which allegedly resulted in Universal Music halting an alleged promotion of Rammstein’s music.

Lindemann’s bandmate, drummer Christoph Schneider, also issued a statement that did not paint the singer in a positive light by stating that Lindemann “has distanced himself from us in recent years and created his own bubble” and that “things seem to have happened that, although legally ok, I personally don’t think are ok.”