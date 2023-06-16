Rammstein’s Christopher Schneider Gives Statement On Till Lindemann Allegations

Home News Simon Li June 16th, 2023 - 11:23 PM

The drummer for the world-renowned German metal group Rammstein, Christoph Schneider, has just gave a statement regarding the recent sexual misconduct allegations placed on his bandmate Till Lindemann by the German investigators, according to Loudwire.com.

The investigation on Lindemann has been carried out by the city of Berlin, over the sexual assault and drug related allegations placed on him online by a few women a few weeks ago. Check out our story on the allegations to learn more details.

These allegations have caused real problems for the band, as Lindemann’s publisher no longer take him as their client, and Universal Music has stopped their promotion and marketing for the band.

Schneider has made statements on this matter on June the thrid, in which he told everybody that though they urge against the public engaging in “public prejudice of any kind,” as a band, they remain the right to “to be prejudiced either.”

Schneider has now just shared his thought on the matter again on twitter, translations shown below.

“Dear people,

I would like to share my personal emotions and thoughts with you.

The accusations of the last few weeks have deeply shaken us as a band and me as a person. You fans certainly too. I feel as if in shock by the things that have been shared on social media and in the press and in print about our singer. This is an ebb and flow of emotions for us band members and crew.

No, I don’t think anything criminally relevant (such as the use of knockout drops) happened. No. I don’t think anything illegal was going on, I’ve never seen anything like it, nor heard anything like it from any of our crew of 100 people. All I heard from Till’s parties were adults celebrating together. And yet things seem to have happened that, although legally ok, I personally don’t think are ok. Certain structures have grown that went beyond the limits and values of the other band members. It is also important to us that Till’s parties are not confused with our official after-show parties.

Till has distanced himself from us in recent years and created his own bubble.

With their own people, their own parties, their own projects. That made me sad, definitely. I believe Till when he tells us that he always wanted and still wants to give his private guests a good time. How exactly these guests had imagined this, however, seems to differ in some cases from his own ideas. The wishes and expectations of the women who have now come forward were probably not fulfilled. According to their statements, they felt uncomfortable, on the edge of a situation that they could no longer control.

I feel sorry for her and I feel compassion. However, it is important for me to emphasize something objective: every guest in the backstage area is free to leave (they may have to wait a moment for security to lead them safely to the exit). All bottles are sealed and in full view of the guests freshly opened or they open them themselves.

Water and snacks are available just like Security personnel and medical care available at any time. We want all of our guests to feel comfortable and safe with us!

This is our standard. So I’m sorry to hear that some didn’t feel that way.

We have the greatest fans in the world and they all deserve to be treated with respect! I’m sorry for anyone who wasn’t treated kindly or felt unsafe backstage with us.

Also for Shelby, she deserved a great concert and a wonderful evening.

But I don’t want this whole public dispute about our band to feed the extremes: neither the beast social media, which has not yet been tamed by our society, nor paternalistic tendencies to deny women in their mid-20s the ability to make self-determined decisions about their sexuality and also by no means victim blaming, so that people continue to date to talk about it if something happened to them. I wish for a calm, level-headed reflection and processing, also in our band.

And all together, six of us. We stand together.

Your Christoph Schneider.”