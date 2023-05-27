Rammstein Perform “Angst” For First Time In Lithuania

Home News Zach Monteiro May 27th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Germany-based rock band Rammstein kicked off their latest tour last weekend in Vilnius, Lithuania at Vingis Park for a fan-club exclusive dress-rehearsal performance. Amongst the songs performed at the event was their single “Angst” from their newest studio album “Zeit”.

The new album, released last year on April 29th, is the band’s eighth studio length album featuring eleven songs, some of which were performed by the band at Vingis Park, such as “Zeit” “Adieu” and of course “Angst”. This marks the first time that the band has performed the latter song in front of a live audience.

Rammstein would also play some of their greatest hits at the concert, such as “Du Hast” “Sehnsucht” and “Engel” all while pyrotechnics were going off alongside their performance, which was sure to leave concert attendees with a lasting image of the show. The band has also performed “Liebe ist für alle da” which according to Revolver, is the first time the song has been performed live since 2011.

At the end of the concert, Rammstein’s frontman Till Lindemann had lost his footing and fallen off of the stage as the band was thanking their fans for coming out to see and support them. It is currently unknown whether Lindemann had suffered any injuries from the fall, although according to Blabbermouth, he did join the rest of the band as they climbed into an elevator for their final exit, taking them to the top of the stage where they waved goodbye to the audience.

The next stop of Rammstein’s latest tour is on the weekend of May 27th through the 29th in Helsinki, Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

