Rammstein Responds to Fan’s Accusation of Being Drugged at Pre-Show Party

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, German band Rammstein have responded to a fan’s accusation of being allegedly drugged at a pre-show party before the band’s recent concert in Lithuania.

The fan in question, Shelby Lynn, went on Twitter two days after the show to describe the alleged incident, claiming that her drink was allegedly spiked during a pre-show party at Vingis Park in Vilnius.

Also Lynn detailed a supposed encounter with Till Lindemann in a room below the stage during the intermission of the concert, where she allegedly refused to have sex with him, which allegedly angered the Rammstein frontman.

On May, 28 Rammstein issued the following statement on Twitter.

Zu den im Netz kursierenden Vorwürfen zu Vilnius können wir ausschliessen, dass sich was behauptet wird, in unserem Umfeld zugetragen hat. Uns sind keine behördlichen Ermittlungen dazu bekannt. — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) May 28, 2023

“With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

Lynn alleged that she was chosen as part of a select group of women by Joe Letz to attend the “Row 0” pre-party and after party for the concert. Lynn described a bizarre interaction with Letz on the way to the venue, in which he allegedly lined up the group of women and allegedly took videos and headshots of them.

Before the show, Lynn said she consumed two drinks before Letz allegedly pulled her aside to ask if she would want to “hang out for 5 minutes” with Lindemann during the DJ intermission of Rammstein’s set. Lynn agreed, but expressed her suspicions that the meeting with Lindemann was allegedly “a sex thing,” which Letz allegedly assured her it wasn’t.

When returning to the party, just before the start of the show, Lynn allegedly said the group of women was joined by Lindemann, who poured them all tequila shots. Lynn allegedly said her memory was “just fcked” from this point on.

Just before the intermission, Lynn described being allegedly led to a tiny room beneath the stage where she was allegedly confronted by Lindemann. Before being addressed by the singer, Lynn allegedly said she immediately told him that she would not have sex with him.

Lynn said she was allegedly sick throughout the next day with whatever she allegedly was drugged with. Then Lynn allegedly posted her full account of the alleged incident on Twitter along with videos from the concert and other content to corroborate her alleged account of the evening.