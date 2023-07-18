Rammstein’s Till Lindemann’s Lawyers Obtain Ban Against UK Paper Over Reporting of Misconduct Allegation

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 10:49 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Rammstein’s lead singer Till Lindemann has been facing alleged sexual misconduct allegations which has allegedly led to investigations, public backlash and the loss of of a book deal.

But now the singer continues to fight the allegations against him because his legal team has scored a bit of a victory in receiving a temporary ruling that will ban an article by U.K. outlet The Mirror over their reporting of the allegations.

It was claimed in the ruling that the minimum evidence needed in the report was not found. Plus Lindemann’s legal team mentioned their intent to pursue legal action against other media as well.

The alleged growing concern over Lindemann’s alleged actions first came to light with a fan allegedly shared her account of attending a pre-show party during a concert in Lithuania. The concertgoer allegedly explained that she felt she had been allegedly drugged.

When the alleged story allegedly began circulating on the internet, Rammstein issued a statement which read, “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”



The following week, more allegations began to allegedly pop up which allegedly caused the German publishing house KiWi to post a statement announcing that they were allegedly severing their proposed book collaboration with Lindemann.

Then by mid-June, it was allegedly announced that German prosecutors in Berlin had allegedly begun an investigation into Lindemann’s alleged sexual assault and alleged drug-related accusations.

Once again, Rammstein issued the following statement.

“The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously.We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage.We condemn any kind of transgressions and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right — namely not to be prejudiced either.”

Then on June 15, Universal Music announced they would allegedly halt marketing and promotion of the group while the alleged investigation was ongoing.

“The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who have spoken out so courageously in public in this case,” said the label in a statement that also included their suspension of promotion.” said Universal Music.