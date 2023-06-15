Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Being Investigated by German Prosecutors After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 11:37 AM

According to consequence.net, Rammstein’s frontman Till Lindemann is being investigated by German prosecutors following multiple allegations of alleged sexual misconduct.

According to a statement from Berlin’s public prosecution office, “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics.”

The investigation follows the previous alleged statements from concertgoer, Shelby Lynn, who allegedly claimed she was allegedly drugged at a Rammstein pre-show party and allegedly was propositioned for sex by Lindemann at a concert in Lithuania.

Lynn recounted the alleged story on Twitter by saying she was allegedly selected to attend the band’s “Row 0” concert party by Joe Letz, who is the drummer in Lindemann’s side project.

Then Lynn was allegedly introduced to Lindemann, who allegedly poured her and other guests tequila shots. Lynn allegedly had a feeling that the drinks may have been spiked, despite her behavior and motor skills were allegedly compromised.

Also Lynn was allegedly selected to meet Lindemann in a small room during an intermission in the concert, where she allegedly refused to have sex with the singer, which allegedly angered Lindemann.

Since Lynn went public on social media, other women have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual misconduct involving Lindemann and the band’s “Row 0” concert parties.

Lindemann has denied all allegations, with his lawyers allegedly called them “without exception untrue.” Rammstein also issued an official statement earlier this month, stating that they took the claims “extremely seriously” and condemn all forms of abuse and that fans should feel safe “in front and behind the stage” at shows. The band also asked that it “not be pre-judged.”

Despite the denial, Lindemann was dropped as a client by his book publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch, which issued a statement reading, “It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected.”

Per the AFP report, the official investigation was launched “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties,” and as a result, any planned after-show parties for upcoming concerts in Berlin next month would be canceled.

Rammstein’s upcoming show is on June 17 in Bern, Switzerland.

