Rammstein Issue Denial of Till Lindemann Drink Spiking Allegation

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to nme.com, German band Rammstein have denied all allegations against frontman Till Lindemann who allegedly spiked a fan’s drink at a concert pre-party.

The band went on their Twitter page to address the recent alleged spiking claims against Lindemann.

Zu den im Netz kursierenden Vorwürfen zu Vilnius können wir ausschliessen, dass sich was behauptet wird, in unserem Umfeld zugetragen hat. Uns sind keine behördlichen Ermittlungen dazu bekannt. — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) May 28, 2023

“With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

According to Loudwire, a Reddit user by the name of Shelby69666 uploaded a deleted post titled “Fck Rammstein” on May 23 which featured a photo of a large bruise with the caption, “Spiked, no idea when this happened.”

Previously. Lynn had attended the band’s concert in Vilnius the day prior and was allegedly invited to a pre-party by a member of the crew. Numerous threads stemming from that post were deleted by the Reddit page’s moderators due to them being considered hearsay.

The next day, a Twitter account was allegedly created with the name Shelby Lynn, who elaborated on the allegations. Here, she allegedly explained that she had allegedly directly messaged a woman by the name of Aleena Makeeva, who allegedly recruits women to stand in the front row at Rammstein‘s concerts who are allegedly trying to get into the band’s afterparty.

I’m the girl that was spiked at Rammstein. I am going to make a big post with all the photos/videos I have. Videos of me clearly off my head. Give me a an hour or so to get everything together nice and cohesive instead of just a random dump of photos/videos/info. #rammstein — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 24, 2023

“I’m the girl that was spiked at Rammstein. I am going to make a big post with all the photos/videos I have. Videos of me clearly off my head. Give me a an hour or so to get everything together nice and cohesive instead of just a random dump of photos/videos/info. #rammstein.” BANKRUPT ME I DONT CARE, I know the truth. You will NEVER SHUT ME UP EVER #rammstein pic.twitter.com/fBg5TrKLNP — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 28, 2023 “BANKRUPT ME I DONT CARE, I know the truth. You will NEVER SHUT ME UP EVER #rammstein.” Shelby allegedly shared that Makeeva responded and invited her to a WhatsApp group. Once at the show, Shelby explained that Joe Letz, a member of the Rammstein side project Lindemann, allegedly escorted her and a group of women to “Row 0” to a pre-party where they were allegedly required to leave their phones on the table and alcoholic drinks were provided by the band. I’ll go to jail for these girls. I’ll DIE for these girls. Come at me, do your worst. This is NEVER GOING AWAY. #rammstein screw your cease and desist — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 28, 2023 “I’ll go to jail for these girls. I’ll DIE for these girls. Come at me, do your worst. This is NEVER GOING AWAY. #rammstein screw your cease and desist.” Lynn allegedly claims that she only had two drinks but felt extremely intoxicated for the rest of the night. She was allegedly told by Letz that that Lindemann would like to meet her under the stage during the concert’s DJ interlude. After allegedly asking if the meeting was a “sex thing” Letz allegedly replied that it was not and that Lindemann was a “perfect gentleman.” Lynn allegedly recalls being led to meet the band’s frontman around 8pm and allegedly told him that she did not want to have sex with him. Lynn allegedly claims that the singer had an alleged angry outburst in response and then he left. When returning to “Row 0”, Lynn allegedly claims to have alleged vague memories of attending the alleged afterparty, alleged vomiting in a bathroom and allegedly returning to her hotel room.