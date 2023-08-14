VetsAid 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring Jeff Lynne’s ELO, The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 1:45 PM

According to consequence.net, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, The War on Drugs, and The Flaming Lips are some of the acts that will be performing at Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid charity concert this year. The event will take place at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA on Sunday, November 12.

Highlighting this year’s lineup is Lynne’s ELO, who will have their first live performance in four years. Also performing at the event will be Stephen Stills and Lucius. Also Walsh will be performing as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 through Ticketmaster and all of the net proceeds from VetsAid charity concert will go directly to the veterans’ services charities. Also, as of now VetsAid has received $3,000,000 in grants.

Last year’s VetsAid concert featured a reunion of Walsh’s James Gang, a special guest appearance from Dave Grohl and performances from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.