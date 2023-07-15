Joe Walsh Doesn’t Fear AI in Music “It’s Computers, It Has Nothing To Do With Music”

photo credit is Mauricio Alvarado
Joe Walsh has come out to say that he doesn’t Fear AI in Music which is his opinion and he has come to explain and express why in a recent interview with The Associated Press, he came to share he doesn’t feel threatened by the technology’s encroachment on the music industry that until AI comes to destroy “a hotel room”. Joe Walsh made that comment due to what he did which is the cause for hotel property damage that summoned up to 28k which is a lot of money, and would soon come to sing proudly of such an incident. Other than that he came to set an unlikely new standard for AI in that AI has nothing to do with music, AI being nothing with computers that aren’t able to destroy anything, something one doesn’t fear until it causes massive destruction.