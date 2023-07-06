The Eagles Announces Fall 2023 The Long Goodbye Final Tour Dates Featuring Steely Dan

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

After more than 50 years of touring, selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, rock band The Eagles announced their upcoming The Long Goodbye Tour will be the band’s last tour. The Eagles’s long time friends and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be opening each show and celebrating their own 50 plus year career.

Everything kicks ofd in New York before the tour stops in Boston, Belmont Park, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Charlotte and Lexington.

Pre sale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows and the general on-sale will start Friday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. local time through livenation.com.

During The Long Goodbye Tour The Eagles will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, The Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’s tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar. In the Fall of 1971, The Eagles formed, pioneered and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock pop sensibilities that would go on to become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time.

In today’s music world The Eagles retain an appeal that transcends generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. The band have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six number one albums and topped the singles charts five times. The Eagles earned six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, which has been certified 26 times Platinum. After its release in 1976, the album topped the charts and earned two Grammy Awards for the songs “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

The Long Goodbye Tour Dates 9/7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena</div

11/7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/9 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

11/14 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arenanergy Center