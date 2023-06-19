Beck Makes Surprise Appearance at The Black Keys Show in Paris

Home News Zach Monteiro June 19th, 2023 - 1:23 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Blues rock-duo The Black Keys had performed at Le Zénith in Paris, France over the weekend, and with their encore came the surprise appearance of their longtime collaborator and friend Beck.

A fan-shot video of The Black Keys’ encore shows the group coming back to the stage and getting ready to perform a few more songs. Prior to starting the encore, guitarist Dan Auerbach can be heard saying (At 9:44) “Yeah, we’re gonna have a special friend come and play a song for us.” Before introducing Beck to the crowd. According to Stereogum, Beck had also worked with the duo on their latest album Dropout Boogie.

The Black Keys, joined by Beck, would then perform Beck’s “Loser” in similar fashion to when the duo opened for the solo musician on tour back in 2003. Beck had also stayed to perform a rendition of The Black Keys “Lonely Boy” alongside the duo.

After their second day of performing in Paris, France at Le Zénith, The Black Keys next stop for their Dropout Boogie tour will be on June 21st in London, United Kingdom at The O2 music venue.

