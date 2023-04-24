Neil Young Duets with Stephen Stills for First On-Stage Performance in Four Years at L.A. Autism Benefit

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

According to spin.com last night artist Neil Young performed his extensive live set in four years with longtime bandmate Stephen Stills at the Light Up the Blues event at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre. The annual charity show is hosted by Stills and his wife Kristen, with proceeds benefitting Autism Speaks.

For the performance Young and Stills were supported by Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real. Together they performed Young’s classic tracks “Heart of Gold” and “Comes a Time” before diving into Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Helpless,” with Stills on piano.

The ensemble also performed some Buffalo Springfield tracks including “On the Way Home,” “For What It’s Worth,” “Bluebird” and “Mr. Soul” with guest Joe Walsh on guitar. The 11-song set ended with Stills-Young Band track “Long May You Run.”

Despite Young‘s feelings toward the late David Crosby, the event featured a prerecorded message from Graham Nash where he saluted Crosby and introduced a recording of a performance of “Guinnevere” from 2013.

“David was my best friend for almost 50 years. I’m going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day. I’d like to revisit a beautiful piece of music, David and I doing ‘Guinnevere’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the famous trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Enjoy the music, and please rejoice. I’m going to miss him every day of my life.”

As for Young, last night’s appearance was a practice for Willie Nelson‘s 90 birthday celebration next weekend at the Hollywood Bowl, which features a variety of stars including Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Tom Jones, and Beck.