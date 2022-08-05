Joe Walsh Reunites with James Gang and Brings in Nine Inch Nails and Dave Grohl for VetsAid 2022 Concert

Home News Lucy Yang August 5th, 2022 - 6:29 PM

Bringing the gang back together, Joe Walsh has just announced a reunion for JAMES GANG. Besides Walsh himself, this will be featuring Jimmy Fox, Dale Peters and special guest Dave Grohl. The team has announced to perform for one final set and tickets will be available for sale on Ticketmaster starting at $59.99!

As the title of the concert suggests, all funds will be scheduled to go towards Ohio veterans and their families. Walsh reflects on his entire career and considers Ohio to be the birth of his music journey. As Walsh explains, “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and NINE INCH NAILS, THE BLACK KEYS, THE BREEDERS and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.” (blabbermouth)

@JoeWalsh comes home for one historic night of Ohio Rock – James Gang to reunite for “One Last Ride” with special guest @FooDGrohl plus sets from @nineinchnails, @theblackkeys, and @thebreeders

Sunday, November 13 @NationwideArena

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/MhtP6qvL0V — VetsAid (@VetsAidOfficial) August 1, 2022

It’s always good to see musicians who use their influence, and platform for all the right reasons. Walsh has continuously supported returning soldiers and their families. His compassion is done through more than merely words but action. After receiving so much love from this country, he aims to give back to those who have sacrificed for and protected this country.

