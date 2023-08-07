Living Colour Pays Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by performing her version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to blabbermouth.net, on August 5 rock band Living Colour paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor by performing the singer’s version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” during a performance at Roadrunner in Boston.

When introducing the song to the crowd, Living Colour‘s Corey Gloversaid said: “Hey, we know it’s a little late but we thought we’d do it anyway. This is for Sinéad.”

Police officers found O’Connor unresponsive in her London apartment on July 26 just weeks after the artist had moved to the city. The singer’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

O’Connor‘s breakthrough single came in 1990 with “Nothing Compares 2 U”. In total, the artist had released 10 albums and the most recent one is 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss.

Last year O’Connor discussed her fame in the documentary Nothing Compares, where the artist explained why she was driven to rip up a photo of Pope John Paul II on camera.

“I had come across an article about families who had been trying to lodge complaints against the church for sexual abuse and were being silenced,” she said. “Basically, everything I had been raised to believe was a lie.” said O’Connor.

Back in 2021 the artist announced her retirement from music and touring, where in writing theO’Connor mentioned she had”gotten older” and was “tired. But the singer changed her mind within days by saying: “I love my job. Making music that is. I don’t like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living.”