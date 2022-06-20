Sinead O’Connor Cancels All 2022 Performances To Focus On “Health And Well Being”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 1:21 PM

According to NME, Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has announced that she will be canceling all of her 2022 shows in order to focus on her “own health and well being” following the untimely passing of her 17-year-old son Shane. In January, O’Connor was admitted to a hospital after announcing the news of his death on social media.

In a new statement, it was announced that she will not be doing any live performances this year due to her “continued grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane.” The statement also explains that O’Connor has made the decision with the purpose of focusing on her healing and mental health.

Hello. We would like to point you to Sinead news and updates in 2022 at Sinead’s website; https://t.co/Ld9Q05zdkN

Thank you 67 Management — Sinéad O’Connor (@SineadOConnor) June 17, 2022

It further reads: “We would like to respectfully announce that due to the ongoing bereavement process, Sinead has been advised it would be healthier for her to take the remainder of this year off and we hope to reschedule shows for 2023 when she is feeling stronger.”

Back in 2019, O’Connor announced her first North American shows in six years. Unfortunately, the tour, which was originally set for the winter of 2020 had to be rescheduled multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last June, O’Connor revealed that she would be retiring from touring and the music industry. She retracted her statement a day later before again reaffirming her retirement.