Members of Red Fang, Zeal & Ardor, Living Colour and More Get Funky While Joining Two Minutes To Late Night For Cover of Funkadelic’s “Hit It And Quit It”

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 2:50 PM

In continuation of their bedroom series that began at the start of the pandemic, Two Minutes To Late Night recently released a cover of Funkadelic’s “Hit It And Quit It.” The cover features Manuel Gagneux of Zeal & Ardor, Vernon Reid of Living Colour, Bryan Giles of Red Fang, Bryan Richie of The Sword and more.

The video kicks off with Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds taking Tylenol pills, which causes him to enter a deep-fried, comic book-like hallucination. The trippy visuals complement the groovy guitar, which helps calmly guide listeners through the trip. The group continued their usual trend of splitting each band member into their own scene, but the video was highly warped for each musician.



“Marky Mark and the Funkadelic Bunch!,” the show said in The PRP. “Gwarsenio took some bad Asprin and [is] now tripping out with members of Zeal & Ardor, Red Fang, The Sword, Shai Hulud, and Vernon Reid of Living Colour. This is our 51st bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon.”

Last week, the group released a bedroom cover of “Blackened” by Metallica with members of Mastodon, Carcass and Bad Wolves. They also shared a few Halloween-themed videos to celebrate the season, including a John Carpenter tribute and a spooky cover of Ink & Dagger’s “Road To Hell.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat