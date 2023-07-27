Pink, Brandi Carlile and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

Home News Anya Kennelly July 27th, 2023 - 7:51 PM

According to Stereogum, on July 26 the terribly sad news of Sinéad O’Connor’s passing was announced. At 56 she was a highly accomplished and awe-inspiring artist, she had her peers’ respect as is demonstrated by the numerous tributes being performed as her peers honor her passing through music. Pink and Brandi Carlile played a song at their show in Cincinnati last night called “Nothing Compares 2 U” a famous. Fall Out Boy played the song as well at their show in Atlanta. On the west coast there was a tribute by Tori Amos, at her show in San Francisco, she performed two of Sinéad O’Connor’s breathtaking songs, “Three Babies” and “I Am Stretched On Your Grave”

Many musicians took to social media to share their respect and emotions for the amazingly talented singer. TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone shared a tribute on Instagram detailing the story of how he met Sinéad O’Connor in 2012 and a video of him performing her song “Black Boys On Mopeds.” Last year she had canceled her performances to focus on her health and well-being, but according to her manager Sinéad O’Connor was said to have been working on new music and even was planning for a world tour in the future.