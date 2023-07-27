Morrissey Lashes Out at Sinead O’Connor Tributes for the Late Singer: ‘You Hadn’t Had the Guts to Support Her When She Was Alive’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 12:26 PM

According to variety.com, on July 26 artist Morrissey wrote a statement on his website and in the statement the artist lashes out at the music industry, press, celebrities and others who were giving tributes to the late Sinead O’Connor.

“There is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t ‘fit in’ (this I know only too well) and they are never praised until death – when, finally, they can’t answer back. The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of “icon” and “legend.” You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you. said Morrissey.

The singer adds with: “The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold … and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane … oh but not today! Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a “feminist icon”, and 15 minute celebrities and goblins from hell and record labels of artificially aroused diversity are squeezing onto Twitter to twitter their jibber-jabber … when it was YOU who talked Sinead into giving up … because she refused to be labelled, and she was degraded, as those few who move the world are always degraded. Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O’Connor is dead?”

Morrissey continues with: “Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead’s life? No, it wasn’t. She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own.”

The artist ends with: “As always, the lamestreamers miss the ringing point, and with locked jaws they return to the insultingly stupid “icon” and “legend” when last week words far more cruel and dismissive would have done. Tomorrow the fawning fops flip back to their online shitposts and their cosy Cancer Culture and their moral superiority and their obituaries of parroted vomit … all of which will catch you lying on days like today … when Sinead doesn’t need your sterile slop.”