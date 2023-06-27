Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Release Surprise New Album 2nd 3rd Secret

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

According to spin.com, Seattle’s grunge supergroup 3rd Secret have surprised people with releasing their second album 2nd 3rd Secret. The project is followed by the single “Ditch.”

Other than that, there is not much information on the making of 2nd 3rd Secret, which follows the group’s 2022 self-titled debut. The material was written collaboratively and nearly every song is credited to a different combination of 3rd Secret’s band members Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Krist Novoselic, Bubba DuPree, Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye.

2nd 3rd Secret arrives as Pearl Jam continues work on their next studio album, which is expected to be released in 2024. The group will return to the road for a short Fall tour beginning on August 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Thayil, Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd recently settled a lawsuit with Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky,by clearing the way for the release of the group’s final recorded music.

Soundgarden was nominated for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class alongside Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott and George Michael. But the band was ultimately not selected for the induction.

2nd 3rd Secret Tracklist

1. Reckless Room

2. Her Disease

3. State Of Mind

4. Climb Abord

5. So Close

6. Queens

7. Ditch

8. Awaken Ye Sleeper

9. Gift From Above

10. Let It Burn