Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Won’t Remove Dolly Parton From Ballot

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 12:11 PM

After having tried to bow out of the running to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton will still remain under consideration by the foundation. Just three days ago, Parton tried to “respectfully bow out” of the running, indicating that she doesn’t believe she has earned the title.

In a statement released by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation, it was announced that because voting has already begun, it will not be making changes to the ballot.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” it said. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

Parton posted to social media on Monday, stating that while she is honored to have been chosen as a contestant for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she does not believe she is worthy against the other nominees. However, she did tease that the situation inspired her to potentially release a rock ‘n’ roll album in the future.

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton was nominated alongside Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly SImon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Beck, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.