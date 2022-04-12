Members of Soundgarden, Nirvana And Pearl Jam Form New Super-Group 3rd Secret; Surprise Drop Debut Album

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Photograph: Mike Hipple

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil have formed a new group called 3rd Secret. The group made their debut by surprise-releasing their self-titled first album.

The newfound band is led by the vocals of Giants in the Trees’ Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson. Void guitarist Bubba Depree is also featured in the group. With its 11 tracks, the album was largely written by Cameron and Novoselic, and produced by gringe icon Jack Endino.

The album also marked the first album with Soundgarden members Cameron and Thayil since the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell. However, they did collaborate on a 2021 Pretty Reckless song “Only Love Can Save Me Now.”

3rd Secret Track List

1. “Rhythm of the Ride”

2. “I Choose Me”

3. “Last Day of August”

4. “Winter Solstice”

5. “Lies Fade Away”

6. “Live Without You”

7. “Right Stuff”

8. “Dead Sea”

9. “Diamond in the Cold”

10. “Somewhere in Time”

11. “The Yellow Dress”

Photo Credit: Mike Hipple