Pearl Jam Announces Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Today rock band Pearl Jam have announced they will be hitting the road in August and September where they will be performing nine shows across St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin.

Special guests Inhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows. Support for the St. Paul and Fort Worth dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for eligible members of Pearl Jam’s fan club, Ten Club. General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration began today at 10am PT and closes on Tuesday, April 25 at 5pm PT. The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at 10am venue local time. To register visit: https://verifiedfan. ticketmaster.com/pearljam

Pearl Jam continues to try to protect fans’s access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable where permitted and by selling PJ Premium tickets. PJ Premium seats are located in a variety of preferred locations and account for approximately 10% of ticket inventory per show.

They are priced at market rate to offset increased touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory. PJ Premium tickets will be available through Verified Fan along with regularly priced tickets.

Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.

Pearl Jam will be using an all-in pricing across this tour for the first time, which means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there will not be any surprises at check out.

For more information about the policy issues in ticketing, visit https://fairticketing.com. See pearljam.com for full information and any updates.

Pearl Jam 2023 Tour Dates

8/31 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

9/15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

9/18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center