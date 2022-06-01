3rd Secret Share Soothing New Music Video For “Rhythm Of The Ride”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 1st, 2022 - 9:09 PM

Photograph: Mike Hipple

The new supergroup formed in early 2022, 3rd Secret, consisting of Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayll, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, along with many others, have released a new music video for their song “Rhythm of the Tide.” The track comes off of the band’s debut self-titled album, originally released on April 11.

In the new video for the track, we see the band’s two vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye sing alongside Novoselic on acoustic guitar. Throughout the video, recorded in Murky Slough Studios in Naselle, WA, the three musicians perform in front of a green-screen flashing imagery primarily relating to nature. The video generally presents a minimalistic and slightly nostalgic aesthetic, with the recording being relatively low quality and simple; a choice fitting for the simple but sweet and charming song.

Watch the music video for “Rhythm of the Ride” via YouTube below.

According to Blabbermouth, Novosellc had previously hinted at the existence of 3rd Secret in February, with a now-deleted tweet stating that “I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release. But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!”

“Rhythm of the Ride” originally acted as the opening track off of 3rd Secret’s debut album. The supergroup has previously released a performance video for their track “I Choose Me.” See the album’s full tracklisting below.

3rd Secret Tracklist

1. “Rhythm of the Ride”

2. “I Choose Me”

3. “Last Day of August”

4. “Winter Solstice”

5. “Lies Fade Away”

6. “Live Without You”

7. “Right Stuff”

8. “Dead Sea”

9. “Diamond in the Cold”

10. “Somewhere in Time”

11. “The Yellow Dress”