3rd Secret Debut New Live Performance Video For “I Choose Me”

Roy Lott April 18th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

Photograph: Mike Hipple

Newly formed supergroup 3rd secret has released their debut live performance. They released the performance of their song “I Choose Me” which was secretly filmed last month at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The release shortly follows the release of their surprise-released self-titled debut album last week. Check out the first visual from the band below.

3rd Secret consists of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden’s drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Kim Thayil, Giants in the Trees’ Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson as well Void’s guitarist Bubba Depree. It marks the first time fans can see Cameron and Thayil of Soundgarden perform together since the death of Chris Cornell. They last worked with Pretty Reckless on their 2021 song “Only Love Can Save Me Now.” The band describes its music as the “alt-folk, grunge album for 2022.”

Cameron also is a part of Pearl Jam, who was recently announced to play Kentucky’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival alongside its insanely stacked lineup. It also includes Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Father John Misty and Brandi Carlile. Passes are on sale now.