Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Settle Years Long Legal Disputes Paving Way for Final Recordings

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 12:09 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

According to rollingstone.com rock band Soundgarden and Chris Cornell‘s estate have ended their legal battle, by allowing the seven final recordings with Cornell to be finally released.

To help spread the word about the news, Cornell‘s estate went on Twitter to inform people bout the reconciliation between both parties.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on. The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history — as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

Cornell died in 2017. He is credited for writing all seven songs and he received sole credit on “Cancer” and “Stone Age Mind.” Also Cornell wrote the tunes “Road Less Traveled,” “Orphans,” “At Ophians Door” with Matt Cameron, “Ahead of the Dog” with Kim Thayil and “Merrmas” with Ben Shepherd.

The dispute started in 2019 when Vicky Cornell sued the surviving members of Soundgarden by accusing them of withholding royalties from her over the seven recordings.

The lawsuit claimed the band “shamelessly conspired to wrongfully withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars indisputably owed to Chris’ widow and minor children in an unlawful attempt to strong-arm Chris’ Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away.”

Vicky mentioned that Cornell made the unreleased recordings in his personal studio in Florida in 2017 and there was no explicit agreement that they were for Soundgarden, making Chris Cornell the exclusive owner.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat