Pearl Jam & Johnny Marr Cover The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” During Hyde Park Set

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Seattle-based alternative rock band Pearl Jam brought The Smith’s guitarist Johnny Marr onstage to perform a live cover of The Who’s 1971 classic “Baba O’Riley.” According to Brooklyn Vegan, The performance took place at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, July 9 during the British Summer Time concert series.

The band opened their festival appearance with a performance of 1994’s “Corduroy.” They then went on to play their 1993 hit “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town. “Why Go”, “Deep”, “Wishlist” and “Garden” followed. Eventually, Pearl Jam covered Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down” featuring Johnny Marr who would appear later for their encore performance of “Baba O’Riley.” Marr left the stage and the band continued, playing “Do the Evolution”, “Animal”, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, “Not for You”, “Rats”, “Faithfull” and “State of Love and Trust.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Marr (@johnnymarrgram)

The group performed yet another cover, Van Halen’s 1978 classic “Eruption.” They went on to perform two more songs, “Black” and “Porch” before beginning their encore set which included “River Cross”, “Leash”, “Alive” and “Yellow Ledbetter.” The Who cover ended the band’s set. The cover is faithful to the original with a Pearl Jam/Eddie Vedder flair.

Vedder just released his third solo studio album Earthling in February; he also had a short touring circuit that same month in support of the album’s release. Pearl Jam is also scheduled to tour in September visiting multiple cities in Canada and the U.S.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister