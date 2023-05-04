Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets to Shows for Concert Week

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

According to blabbermouth.net today Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week, which offers fans an $2 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America for this year.

Participating shows for Concert Week are Misfits, Ghost, Pantera, Avatar, Babymetal and Dethklok, Incubus, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Motley Crue, Dream Theater, Mudvayne and more.

The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a 2023 summer concert season, which allows fans to fill their summer months with live shows and live music from their favorite artists.

The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today’s biggest acts across a wide variety of genres including hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, K-Pop, electronic comedy and more. Also Concert Week will feature live events across all venue sizes including clubs, theaters, amphitheaters and arenas.

Concert Week is on May 10-16 and fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once people selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues or artists. While on the web site, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday, May 9. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 16 at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts.

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. Members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores.

Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. The Hilton Honors program is free to join.

Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city state and venue.