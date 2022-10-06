John Petrucci & Ex-Dream Theater Drummer Mike Portnoy Play Together For First Time In 12 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 7:37 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The music world is booming right bow because Dream Theater’s guitarist John Petrucci has started his first headlining solo tour last night at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Providence Rhode Island where Petrucci performed songs from his latest solo album Terminal Velocity along with the tunes from his acclaimed debut release piece “Suspended Animation.” Terminal Velocity became the first record Petrucci and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Portnoy left the band in 2010. Petrucci is now taking his instrumental trio group on the road and performing live shows with Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue.

The tour will start this month and end in November with the promises of a magical live performance. The recently reunited all-female band MeanStreak will be the openers for the tour. MeanStreak is guitarist Marlene Portnoy (Mike’s wife), Rena Sands(Petrucci’s wife),vocalist Bettina France, bassist Martens Myung (wife of DREAM THEATER bassist John Myung) and drummer Yael.

“Chemistry is everything. It’s funny, too — with my solo album, I’d gone in, written all the music, recorded all the guitars, programmed drums, played bass. It was all done, and then I had to go in and get Dave LaRue to play bass on it and Mike to play drums on it. And when Mikestarted playing drums — I remember the first day he came into the studio and he just started playing to this music that I wrote, it just sounded like the two of us. It just was really nostalgic. Even though we didn’t write it together, we weren’t jamming together, we weren’t even in the same room when I was writing it, but there’s just something about that chemistry that creates this magical sound. And one of the things I thought was really awesome with the fans out there was when it came out, it just got such a positive reaction. People were just, like, ‘I’m just so happy that you did this,’ and the music sounds positive and happy. And this was, like, really all during the heart of the whole pandemic. So it was a very good, positive [experience].” said Petrucci