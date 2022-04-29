Live Nation Announces Concert Week 2022 Program Featuring Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Who And More

Home News Mohammad Halim April 29th, 2022 - 7:42 PM

Fans who missed out on some of the biggest concert events this year so far, look no further, as Live Nation just announced their new Concert Week for the 2022 year. According to BlabberMouth, this event offers fans of all genres of music $25 tickets to more than 3,700 thousand shows across North America. The 25$ tickets include tax and other fees.

This week long event (starting from May 3-May 10) concerts will be hosted at clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums. The genres of music include metal, country, hip-hop, Latin, pop and rock. And the list of artists include some of the biggest names out there, such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Aerosmith and the legendary Kiss.

Fans can purchase there tickets here starting May 4-May 10. Rakuten Citi card members can purchase their tickets a day early on May 3.

Artists

311

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

AEROSMITH

AFI

ALICE COOPER

ALICE IN CHAINS & BREAKING BENJAMIN + BUSH

ANTHRAX

AS I LAY DYING

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

COLLECTIVE SOUL

DEF LEPPARD & MÖTLEY CRÜE

DEFTONES

DISTURBED

FOREIGNER

GARBAGE

GOO GOO DOLLS

HALESTORM & THE PRETTY RECKLESS

INCUBUS

KID ROCK

KISS

KORN & EVANESCENCE

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

MEGADETH

PRIMUS

PUDDLE OF MUDD

REO SPEEDWAGON & STYX WITH LOVERBOY

RISE AGAINST

ROB ZOMBIE & MUDVAYNE

SAMMY HAGAR

SANTANA & EARTH, WIND, & FIRE

SHINEDOWN

SIMPLE PLAN

SLIPKNOT

STATIC-X

TESLA

THE BLACK CROWES

THE OFFSPRING

THE WHO

ZZ TOP

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara