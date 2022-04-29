Live Nation Announces Concert Week 2022 Program Featuring Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Who And More

Fans who missed out on some of the biggest concert events this year so far, look no further, as Live Nation just announced their new Concert Week for the 2022 year. According to BlabberMouth, this event offers fans of all genres of music $25 tickets to more than 3,700 thousand shows across North America. The 25$ tickets include tax and other fees.
This week long event (starting from May 3-May 10) concerts will be hosted at clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums. The genres of music include metal, country, hip-hop, Latin, pop and rock. And the list of artists include some of the biggest names out there, such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Aerosmith and the legendary Kiss.
Fans can purchase there tickets here starting May 4-May 10. Rakuten Citi card members can purchase their tickets a day early on May 3.
Artists
311
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
AEROSMITH
AFI
ALICE COOPER
ALICE IN CHAINS & BREAKING BENJAMIN + BUSH
ANTHRAX
AS I LAY DYING
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
COLLECTIVE SOUL
DEF LEPPARD & MÖTLEY CRÜE
DEFTONES
DISTURBED
FOREIGNER
GARBAGE
GOO GOO DOLLS
HALESTORM & THE PRETTY RECKLESS
INCUBUS
KID ROCK
KISS
KORN & EVANESCENCE
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
MEGADETH
PRIMUS
PUDDLE OF MUDD
REO SPEEDWAGON & STYX WITH LOVERBOY
RISE AGAINST
ROB ZOMBIE & MUDVAYNE
SAMMY HAGAR
SANTANA & EARTH, WIND, & FIRE
SHINEDOWN
SIMPLE PLAN
SLIPKNOT
STATIC-X
TESLA
THE BLACK CROWES
THE OFFSPRING
THE WHO
ZZ TOP
Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara