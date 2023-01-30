Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2023 Freaks On Parade Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 12:11 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to blabbermouth.net artist Rob Zombie and shock rocker Alice Cooper have announced the 2023 Freaks On Parade Tour. Last summer Zombie had a successful tour and this year he will be joining Cooper to perform signature shock rock music. The opening acts for the tour are industrial metal band Ministry and alternative rock band Filter.

Freaks On Parade Tour will start on Thursday, August 24 in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion, with stops in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more before ending the tour on Sunday, September 24 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale starting this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com

Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow at 10am local time until this Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Zombie has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and is the only artist to experience success in both music and film as the writer and director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Zombie’s seven solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, including his most recent album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse, in 2021. Zombie is an eight Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards. Also the filmmaker has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career. His ninth feature film, The Munsters was released in September of last year.

Cooper pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock which is designed to shock. Drawing from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show which featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. The rocker is always very productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while writing, recording and releasing new albums like 2021’s Detroit Stories which entered the Billboard Album chart at number one and finishing up two new albums planned for this year, while continuing to do his nightly Nights With Alice Cooper syndicated radio show.

2023 Freaks On Parade Tour Dates

8/24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre