Mudvayne Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Coal Chambers, GWAR, Butcher Babies and More

March 21st, 2023

According to blabbermouth.net today heavy metal band Mudvayne have announced their first headlining tour in over fourteen years. The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour starts on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre before making stops in Syracuse, Albuquerque and Phoenix before wrapping up in Englewood, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 26.

Mudvayne will be joined the supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, Gwar, NonPoint, Butcher Babies and more. Mudvayn made waves last year when they performed on Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie. Also this year marks the band’s first headlining tour since 2009.

Mudvayne formed in 1996 where they have has sold over six million records worldwide and earned gold certification for the three albums L.D. 50, The End Of All Things To Come and Lost And Found..

A special blabbermouth presale will begin tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EDT and will end on this Thursday at 10:00 p.m. local time by using the presale code BLABBERMOUTHSESSION to access tickets. General on-sale will start this Friday March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information visit mudvayneofficial.com

The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour Dates

7/20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

7/23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/29 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/1 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/5 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

8/12 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/13 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/17 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/19 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/20 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

8/22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/23 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

8/25 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/26 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*