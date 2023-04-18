Mempho Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Ween, Dinosaur Jr. and More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to brooklynvegan.com the Mempho Music Festival have announced this years line up which features headlining performances by My Morning Jacket, Ween, Dinosaur Jr. and more. The event will take place on September 29-October 1 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden.

The festival heavily features Americana, rock, and blues artists and this year the event added a special stage for emerging acts, plus a soul revue curated by Bible & Tire Recording Co.

The Black Crowes, Turnpike Troubadours, Late Street Drive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band Of Horses, Tash Sultana, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Paul Cauthen, The War And Treaty, Devon Gilman, Courtney Marie Andrews, Arlo McKinley, Kudzu Kings, Zach Person, Lucky 7 Brass band and others will be performing as well.

Having played host to some of the biggest names in entertainment today including The Black Keys, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Post Malone, Widespread Panic, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Wilco and more.

Mempho Fest continues to assert itself as a can’t miss spectacle for music lovers. Recognized by Billboard Magazine as “one of the premiere Southeast music festivals for Americana, rock and blues music,” the annual celebration attracts upwards of 30,000 patrons per year.

For tickets and more information visit: memphofest.com

